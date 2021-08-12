IoTeX Trading Up 392.7% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 392.7% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $2.67 billion worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00865803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00109125 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

