iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 10.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.16. 707,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,299,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iQIYI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

