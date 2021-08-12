ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Up 4.4%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) shares shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.30. 3,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,454,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IS. Citigroup began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

