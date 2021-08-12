iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874,657 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,553,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 142,736 shares in the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,915,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.