iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 90,932 shares.The stock last traded at $118.81 and had previously closed at $118.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.69.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.