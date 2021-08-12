iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374,535 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76.

