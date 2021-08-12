iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

QUAL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.06. 726,381 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

