iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 306,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,462,462 shares.The stock last traded at $63.16 and had previously closed at $63.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 557.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 213,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 181,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

