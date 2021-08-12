iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.94

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.94 and last traded at $106.94, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

