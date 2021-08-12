iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Trimmed by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $273.24. 708,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

