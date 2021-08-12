iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $446.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $445.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

