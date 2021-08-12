iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,993. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

