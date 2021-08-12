iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Holdings Cut by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $255,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $6,310,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.05. 2,746,782 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.15.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

