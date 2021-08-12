ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Shares Down 1.6%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.36.

ITEX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. It provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.