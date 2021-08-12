J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Enbridge by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $209,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $201,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Enbridge by 17.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.19. 6,960,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.