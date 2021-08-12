J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,034,000.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.93. 532,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,460. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.59 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

