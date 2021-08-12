J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,275,107,000 after acquiring an additional 641,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,589,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.81. 2,949,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.57 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

