J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 251.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.52. 3,364,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,893. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.11. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

