J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.47 on Thursday. 1,294,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

