Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Announces Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of JAMF traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,427 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.66.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $42,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $50,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock valued at $318,113,469 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

