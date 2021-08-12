Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Topcon in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TOPCF remained flat at $$15.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981. Topcon has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

