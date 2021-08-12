Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUBM. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,789. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.04. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $89,418.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

