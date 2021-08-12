Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,100,000 shares of company stock worth $613,275,000. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

