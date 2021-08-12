Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Shares of KRTX opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $24,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $451,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,347. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

