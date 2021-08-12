Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stevanato Group Spa’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

STVN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

STVN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.17.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

