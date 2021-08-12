Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFBC traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 1,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville. It offers commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. Its products include deposit, savings, loans, credit cards, mortgages. and other. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

