Jian Cheng Sells 2,500 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.34 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 172.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 227.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 125.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 155,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.