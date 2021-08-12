JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. JinkoSolar makes up 2.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JKS traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.36. 1,504,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

