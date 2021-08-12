John Pettigrew Buys 16 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 943 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($197.13).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £149.92 ($195.87).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 947.80 ($12.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £33.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.55. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 928.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 105.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,039 ($13.57).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.