Joint Ventures (JOINT) One Day Volume Tops $4,851.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $60,244.84 and approximately $4,851.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00875408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00110271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00156000 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.