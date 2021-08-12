JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.65 ($36.06).

SZG stock traded up €0.82 ($0.96) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €33.80 ($39.76). 508,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a one year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a one year high of €33.34 ($39.22). The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

