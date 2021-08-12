Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

JBAXY stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

