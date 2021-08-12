JulSwap Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $15.23 million and $1.14 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00142184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00153578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.92 or 0.99823898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.80 or 0.00863550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,560,395 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

