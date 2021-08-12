Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.52 million and $1.11 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00142364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00151918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,240.65 or 1.00114431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.00871204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

