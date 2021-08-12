Kadena Market Cap Reaches $68.52 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 45.5% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $68.52 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00144346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00152937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,470.62 or 0.99905239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.18 or 0.00869822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,284,083 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

