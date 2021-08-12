Kadmon’s (KDMN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of KDMN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 31,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,168. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 289,592 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

