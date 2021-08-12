Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Announces Earnings Results

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

KMDA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

