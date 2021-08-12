Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,700 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.70. 1,859,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,447. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

