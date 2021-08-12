Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. 5,579,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

