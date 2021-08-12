Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $179.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,883,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $325.76 billion, a PE ratio of -75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

