Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.64. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

