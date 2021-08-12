Kansas City Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,293. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 222.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
