Karen Reidy Purchases 11,467 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,474 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.