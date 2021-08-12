Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $304.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.