Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Airbnb comprises about 3.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 6elm Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.24.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,570,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,594. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

