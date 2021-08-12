Kessler Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 360.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.27. 330,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

