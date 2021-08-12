KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.01. 577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $520,239.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,034,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,080 shares of company stock worth $10,939,994. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

