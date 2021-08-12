KeyCorp Weighs in on Corteva, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Corteva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

CTVA opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66. Corteva has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

