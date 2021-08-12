KeyCorp Weighs in on Welltower Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Welltower in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

WELL stock opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.11. Welltower has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 201.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

