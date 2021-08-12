Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 19,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 400,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $55.64. 10,737,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $230.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

